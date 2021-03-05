MDU seeks higher rates to replace aging gas pipes, prompting customer concerns

Montana-Dakota Utilities wants to charge its natural gas customers more to replace aging pipelines, but some residents don’t want to see higher bills.

“It affects our quality of life every time one of these essential services goes up because we’re on fixed incomes,” Bismarck resident Howard Burns Sr. said.

Burns, 76, offered his thoughts on the company’s proposed rate increase Tuesday to members of the North Dakota Public Service Commission during a session to gather public input.

MDU is asking the PSC for approval to raise gas rates by $5.54 per month for the average residential customer. That’s down slightly from the company’s initial request, which would have equated to an average of $6.26 per month. The exact amount customers’ bills would increase depends on their gas usage.

Burns said he and his wife try to keep their thermostat turned down as low as they can to save on their heating bill. They pay for it, along with a host of other necessities, through Social Security benefits and a pension.

He suggested MDU look for efficiencies within its own operations and seek innovative ways to cut costs.