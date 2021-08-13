MDU proposes power line reroute for Heskett Station

Montana-Dakota Utilities is looking to reroute segments of a 1.5-mile transmission line at its Heskett Station as the company retires its coal units there and adds another gas-fired unit.

The 230-kilovolt line will connect to a new substation, and the changes should improve reliability of MDU’s systems in the area, the company said in its permit application to the North Dakota Public Service Commission. Heskett Station is north of Mandan.

MDU owns most of the land the line is slated to cross. Marathon Petroleum owns the rest, according to the application. The project is expected to cost $1.3 million.

The PSC will hold a hearing on the transmission line reroute project at 9 a.m. on Oct. 7 in the Ed “Bosh” Froehlich Meeting Room of the Mandan City Hall, 205 2nd Ave. NW.

The utility plans to retire the coal units at Heskett Station in March 2022. It’s adding another gas unit to accompany one already in place, and the new one should be operational in early 2023, MDU spokesman Mark Hanson said.

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.