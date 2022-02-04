MDU electric customers to see small rate decrease

Montana-Dakota Utilities electric customers will see a small reduction in their monthly bills this month.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission approved a new “renewable rider” that will amount to a decrease of $1.20 per month on the average customer's bill.

MDU provided the PSC with updated information about costs associated with wind farms. The costs are anticipated to come in below what the company originally planned for, so it asked the PSC to lower the rate it charges customers accordingly.

The renewable rider takes into account the cost of power from three wind farms -- two in southwestern North Dakota and one in Montana.

Commissioner Randy Christmann said the rate also accounts for the installation of a new lighting system at the North Dakota wind farms and the "repowering" of the Montana wind farm. That repowering will bring with it a federal tax credit that helps to lower the rider costs.

MDU is planning to use existing turbine blades for its repowering of the Montana wind farm.

"The blades will be taken down, laid on the ground, and re-coated," PSC Chairman Julie Fedorchak said. "It certainly saves the landfill from all these big fiberglass blades, and it makes a more affordable option."

Fedorchak said that process is new to her.

"I'm excited to see how it works," she said.

The new lighting system at the Thunder Spirit wind facility will be installed by October. The PSC had granted Thunder Spirit more time to comply with the state's light mitigation law when it looked like an alternative to a radar-based system would be possible. But the technology MDU sought has not yet been OK'd by federal authorities, so Thunder Spirit will install the radar-based system. The law requires technology to keep the bright red lights atop wind turbines from blinking all night long.

MDU provides electricity to customers throughout parts of North Dakota, including to residents of Bismarck and Mandan.

Tribune reporter Amy R. Sisk contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0