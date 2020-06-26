Mariner Construction hired

The city of Mandan has hired Mariner Construction to complete the Mid-Town East reconstruction project. The area runs north of Main Street to Fifth Street Northeast and east of Collins Avenue to Fourth Avenue Northeast. This project will be completed in stages throughout the summer.
Working hours will likely be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., five days per week. Expect dust, noise and minor inconveniences and/or disruptions in water service. Traffic control barricades will be placed to protect both travelers and workers.
