Marijuana measure approved for North Dakota voters

"There is no public safety benefit from arresting adults for small amounts of marijuana," said measure campaign Treasurer Mark Friese, a Fargo criminal defense attorney and former Bismarck police officer. "It is a waste of taxpayer resources and a distraction from serious public safety concerns. Cannabis causes far less harm than alcohol. Many people find therapeutic benefits from it. The government shouldn’t be in the business of punishing adults who use cannabis responsibly.”

Similar petition drives have failed in recent years to gather enough signatures to place a measure on the ballot.

Marijuana also was a hot topic during the 2021 legislative session. The House of Representatives passed several bills to legalize, tax and decriminalize marijuana, only to see the legislation killed in the Senate, where senators cited health consequences for young people; negative effects on family life; and increased traffic crashes, DUIs and police work.

State representatives brought the bills to head off citizen-initiated efforts to legalize recreational marijuana through North Dakota's constitution.

Proponents noted North Dakota is an island among neighboring states and Canada when it comes to legalized recreational marijuana, though the South Dakota Supreme Court struck down the 2020 measure legalizing the drug in that state for recreational use. A similar measure is set for South Dakota voters this fall. Montana voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2020.

A new Minnesota law recently took effect allowing people 21 and older to buy edibles and beverages that contain a limited amount of THC, the ingredient in marijuana that creates a high, according to The Associated Press.

North Dakota voters approved a state medical marijuana program in 2016, but they rejected recreational marijuana in 2018, with 59% opposed.

Jaeger earlier this year rejected petitions from two other measure groups, citing signature irregularities and violations of state law. He notified the attorney general for investigation of each situation.

He said "there is only one situation" among the 2,680 signatures his office rejected of the marijuana measure petitions "which may result in a referral" for investigation -- related to 362 signatures from one circulator rejected "when signatures are affixed to a petition by someone other than a qualified elector."

Absentee ballots for the general election will be available to all voters beginning Sept. 29.