Many rural bankers optimistic about farm income; Rural Mainstreet economic index cools in May (copy)

A majority of rural bankers surveyed in 10 Midwest and Plains states believe farm income this year will be higher than it was in 2021.

The May Rural Mainstreet survey overseen by Creighton University economist Ernie Goss found that 40% of bankers believe farm income will climb, while about 26% expect it to fall.

The escalating cost of farm inputs pushed borrowing to its highest reading since May 2020, and one banker noted the difficulty many farmers have had getting crops in the ground this spring.

“Wet weather has our area farmers way behind, but it's been a bit drier the last week or so. Some soybeans and almost no corn have been planted so far,” said Jim Eckert, president of Anchor State Bank in Anchor, Illinois.

The most recent crop report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service showed that North Dakota farmers have planted a little more than half of the state's staple spring wheat crop, when normally they would be nearing completion. Only about half of the corn crop and one-fourth of the soybean crop is seeded, also well behind the average pace -- as are all major crops in the state.

The survey's overall economic index fell from April's healthy reading of 62 but remained above growth-neutral for an 18th straight month, at 57.7. That's the lowest level since February 2021. Any readings above 50 on the index, which ranges from 0 to 100, suggests growth in the months ahead. Readings below 50 suggest contraction.

“Much like the nation, the growth in the Rural Mainstreet economy is slowing," Goss said. "Supply chain disruptions from transportation bottlenecks and labor shortages continue to constrain growth. Farmers and bankers are bracing for escalating interest rates — both long-term and short-term.”

About 70% of surveyed bankers expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 0.50% at its June meetings.

The index is based on a survey of rural bankers in Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming -- states dependent on agriculture and/or energy. It focuses on about 200 rural communities with an average population of 1,300.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, along with accompanying global trade tensions and surging inflation, constrained the business confidence index to 40.4, up slightly from 39.1, its lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic in spring 2020. This marks the lowest back-to-back readings since the start of the pandemic.

North Dakota's index for May fell to 60.8 from 64.0 in April and 65.7 in March. The state’s farmland price index slumped from 82.6 in April to 75 last month. The new hiring index also dropped, from 67.1 in April to 64.8.

The full report is at https://www.creighton.edu/economicoutlook/mainstreeteconomy/.

