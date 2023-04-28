The Mandan City Commission has approved a business development in the Lakewood area of the city called the “Cove.”

The area west of 40th Avenue Southeast on the south side of 21st Street Southeast, north of where the new Lakewood Elementary School is being built, currently is a scenic pond that also serves as a stormwater facility. Commissioners previously approved an ordinance that allowed for part of the land to be filled in for potential use, with no one speaking in opposition during a March public hearing on the project. Commissioners amended the ordinance earlier this month.

“They’re not really requesting any new uses or any greater intensity than what was previously approved. The main intent is just to modify some property lines around and to amend the ordinance to reflect the new legal descriptions on the plat,” City Planner Andrew Stromme said.

The amendment will divide the 11-acre plot into three lots. Two would be eligible for development, while the third would remain a pond.

“The (remaining) pond can’t be developed. It’s the smallest it can be to conform to the city’s stormwater code and stormwater management,” Stromme said.

The developer of the lot would take responsibility for maintaining the pond.

The land could be used for multifamily dwellings, light retail, office-bank groups, health-medical groups or light service groups under the ordinance.

The tentative plan submitted by VE Land Co. — which owns the land and plans to develop it — would see the construction of two large businesses and a development of 23 shop condos. The two businesses are Furry Friends Rockin’ Rescue, an animal rescue nonprofit, and Studio Bliss, a hair salon.