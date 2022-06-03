Mandan's band shell concert series begins June 6

The annual summer band shell concert series organized by the Bismarck-Mandan Musicians Association will begin Monday with the West River Winds band.

The concerts will be held from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday though Thursday each week through Aug. 11 in the Vern Cermak Band Shell in Dykshoorn Park in Mandan.

Dacotah Lions will sell burgers, brats and beverages beginning 6 p.m. Tuesdays. An ice cream social and watermelon night are also planned.

For a copy of the summer schedule, go to www.musicanassociation.org.

