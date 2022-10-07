 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandan Youth Engagement Initiative launches with Youth Fall Festival set for Oct. 15

  • 0

The Mandan Development and Communications Department and Mandan Progress Organization will host a fall festival for youth and young adults on Oct. 15 in Dykshoorn Park.

The event from 1-4 p.m. is for ages 14 to 20 and features music, food trucks, giveaways, pumpkin decorating and pie eating contests. Attendees will be asked to sign up for community events, projects and programs.

Organizers are seeking door prizes or giveaways for the event. Businesses or organizations interested in donating gift cards or other items can call Communications and Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt at 701-667-3478.

The fall festival will be held at the Morton Mandan Public Library in case of inclement weather.

For more information, go to cityofmandan.com/news

