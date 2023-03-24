A woman accused of handing her daughter a jar containing methamphetamine during a traffic stop near Mandan High School has been sentenced to 1 ½ years in prison.

Emma Alkire, 38, pleaded guilty Monday to felony drug and drug paraphernalia possession charges. A charge of child endangerment was dismissed by the state because it duplicated a charge of child neglect or abuse, court records show. The child neglect or abuse charge was dismissed under the terms of an agreement between Alkire and prosecutors.

Police say they stopped Alkire, of Mandan, on Dec. 14 because the license plates on the Ford Expedition she was driving belonged on another vehicle. Her 16-year-old daughter approached her and Alkire handed her something that police later determined was a jar with 2 grams of meth and a syringe, according to an affidavit. A search of the Expedition revealed drugs and drug paraphernalia, the document states.

The charges against Alkire carried possible five-year prison terms. South Central District Judge David Reich ordered Alkire to complete a chemical dependency evaluation and treatment while she is in prison, court documents state.