A 53-year-old woman has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to attacking a Mandan school bus driver at a Memorial Highway intersection.

Christi Brand, of Mandan, also must pay more than $650 in restitution and fees, court records show.

Brand was charged with simple assault in Mandan Municipal Court in late December. She requested a jury trial and the case was transferred to district court. She asked in early March that the case be sent back to municipal court. She pleaded guilty and was sentenced March 15.

The bus driver told authorities that on Dec. 9 she was northbound on 46th Avenue Southeast when Brand pulled into the turning lane and waited for her to pass, according to a police affidavit. Brand at the intersection allegedly made obscene gestures and screamed at the driver, got out of her vehicle, came to the bus doors and accused the driver of cutting her off. She then got in the bus and started “striking her in the face and head with her fists,” the driver told police.

Brand told authorities that the bus was following her too closely and she moved into the turning lane because she felt it would run her off the road, according to the affidavit. She “got onto the bus and began fighting the bus driver for her phone because she was trying to record her,” the document states. She denied punching the driver and told police she was only trying to get the phone from her.

Simple assault is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.