Mandan woman sentenced in assault case

A Mandan woman accused of plotting to kill a Bismarck man will spend 1 ½ years on probation.

Rosemary Wickham, 64, pleaded guilty to assault conspiracy at a Tuesday change-of-plea hearing. Her agreement with prosecutors calls for her to testify against an alleged co-conspirator, Demoris Frederick, 44, of Mandan, who is charged with assault and conspiracy. His trial starts Wednesday. Both were originally charged with attempted murder conspiracy.

It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday why prosecutors amended the charge against Frederick.

He and Wickham were accused in April of plotting to kill Randall Bell of Bismarck over a dispute about a flooring job, a motorcycle title, and allegations that Bell assaulted Wickham, police said at the time. Wickham on Tuesday said Bell assaulted her and admitted saying to others that she wanted Bell to hurt like she hurt. But she said she didn’t ask anyone to go to his house.

“I don’t believe I’m a criminal,” Wickham said.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig suspended all but seven days of a 1 ½-year prison sentence and allowed Wickham credit for seven days already served. She must also pay $560 in fines and fees.

