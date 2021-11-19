Mandan woman sentenced for Medicaid fraud

A Mandan woman has been sentenced to three years on supervised probation for allegedly submitting $76,000 worth of phony Medicaid claims.

Rebecca Fruge Anderson, 53, pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud Tuesday. She must also make restitution for the claims and will be suspended from the Medicaid program for three years. A theft charge was dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Anderson is a qualified service provider approved by the Department of Human Services. Investigators said she submitted claims for in-home services when a client was hospitalized, and claims for more than 24 hours in a day. The hour amounts triggered an audit that expanded when Anderson did not submit requested service records.

The fraud charge against Anderson carried a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken suspended all of a two-year prison term during Anderson’s probation.

Defense attorney William Thomason did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

