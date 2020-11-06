Mandan woman loses nearly $29,000 to scam

A Mandan woman lost nearly $29,000 to a scam artist pretending to work for Amazon, police say.

The man operated a scam involving a purported refund for a cellphone on the woman's Amazon account that she had not purchased. He then tricked her into believing she had been over-refunded and needed to send back the excess money.

The victim lost $28,965 via three wire transfers. Police are reminding residents not to give out any personal or banking information over the phone, and not to go to a website or download a program when directed by a caller.

