Mandan woman charged with child abuse, neglect

A Mandan woman is charged with multiple felonies for allegedly punishing her children by putting peppers in their eyes, and forcing one of them to sleep on the floor and go without food and water for telling officials the children were left alone overnight.

Josephine Quiah, 34, faces three counts of child neglect and four counts of child neglect or abuse, according to court documents. Each charge carries a possible five-year prison term upon conviction.

Mandan police assisted Three Rivers Human Service Zone officials after receiving information from an elementary school, according to a police affidavit. An 11-year-old girl in late November told officials that Quiah left her overnight to take care of siblings ages 9, 6 and 4. After the girl was interviewed by human services was when Quiah allegedly forced her to sleep on the floor, withheld food and water, and threatened to cut the girl's hair off, the document states.

The girl told investigators that Quiah in early December tied the children's hands behind their backs and put peppers in their eyes as punishment for losing the television remote, the affidavit says. Quiah allegedly kept the children home from school the next day.

Quiah denied the allegations and told investigators she does not physically punish the children but disciplines them by making them read the Bible. One of the children said he didn’t want to talk about disciplinary actions and said his sister lied about the peppers -- that they're in the freezer and that his mother only threatens to use them, according to the affidavit.

Quiah made her initial court appearance Monday. Her attorney did not immediately respond to a Tribune request for comment Tuesday.