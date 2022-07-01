 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mandan, Williston men named to K-12 education board

Baesler

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kirsten Baesler speaks at a press conference in the state Capitol in Bismarck in 2020.

 Tom Stromme

Men from Mandan and Williston have been named to the North Dakota Board of Public School Education.

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced Gov. Doug Burgum's appointments to the board that provides guidance and oversight for the state’s K-12 system.

Mike McHugh, of Mandan, is the aviation education coordinator for the state Aeronautics Commission, a certified career and technical education teacher, and a former Bismarck Public Schools aviation instructor. Eric Nelson, of Williston, is a senior technical adviser for Creedence Energy Services, which provides chemical treatment services for the oil industry.

The Board of Public School Education has seven members -- Baesler, who is the board’s executive secretary, and six members appointed by the governor to represent groups of counties. The new appointees will serve six-year terms that start July 1.

Nelson will represent Burke, Divide, McKenzie, Mountrail, Ward, and Williams counties; McHugh will represent Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sioux, Slope, and Stark counties.

Board of Public School Education appointees also are members of the state Board of Career and Technical Education, which oversees North Dakota’s state CTE department. They also are in charge of the North Dakota K-12 Education Coordination Council, which reviews state education programs and encourages collaboration among agencies and interest groups.

