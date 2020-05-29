Mandan voters will decide school board seats in June

She running for the school board because she developed a passion for public service after seeing how her work informs the decisions of elected officials. Her research has focused on education over the lifespan and teacher turnover and shortages.

Planning for the upcoming school year, addressing facility issues with the high school and safety for students and teachers are the biggest issues she's focusing on.

Shockley has two stepdaughters who attend Custer Elementary School. She is on the board of the North Dakota Women's Network, and is an active member of North Dakota United, the state's teacher union. She served on Gov. Doug Burgum's Task Force for Higher Education Governance in 2018. Shockley is a columnist for The Bismarck Tribune.

Kama Hoovestol

Hoovestol is a stay at home mom for her three kids. She previously worked as a teacher within Mandan Public Schools.

She is running for school board because she is passionate about education and wants to make sure all kids get the best schooling possible. She believes her experience on both sides of the aisle as both a teacher and school board member will serve her well.