Mandan updates downtown parking hours

The Mandan City Commission has approved a change in enforcement hours for 90-minute downtown parking zones.
The hours had been from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They've been moved to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to be more in line with area business hours and the parking enforcement officer's shift.
It will cost $16 each to update 80 signs, for a total of $1,280.
The commission also approved a 90-minute parking zone on the south side of the 200 block of West Main Street in front of Papa Murphy's Pizza and Hirsch Florist.
The board passed the changes 4-0 on Oct. 5. Commissioner Amber Larson was not present.
