Mandan trail project protest period extended; public hearing set for Feb. 1

The deadline to protest a Mandan trail project has been extended and an additional public hearing has been scheduled, following a delay in the mailing of letters to inform residents of the protest deadline for a special assessment district.

The new protest deadline for the 19th Street Trail Phase II project is Monday, and a second public hearing will be held at a city commission meeting Feb. 1, when the city will determine whether enough people protested to cancel the project in the fast-growing area west of Fort Lincoln Elementary School. More than 50% of property owners in a district must protest for a project to be scrapped.

The first part of the 19th Street Trail project created a trail on the south side of 19th Street, from the school to Macedonia Avenue. The second phase will extend the trail to state Highway 6, through a newly developed housing area west of the school.

The project cost is estimated at about $855,000, with a state grant funding $290,000 and the rest -- $565,000 -- being paid by area property owners through special assessment taxes.

The city typically mails letters as a courtesy to property owners in special assessment districts explaining the district, basic project information, estimated costs and the protest period.

The letters for the 19th Street Trail Phase II project were delivered to the post office Dec. 30 but weren't delivered to affected residents until mid-January. The initial protest deadline was Jan. 10. The reason for the mail delay isn't clear.

The city had received four letters of protest as of Tuesday.

Some properties in the area would be assessed about $270 over a five-year period, while other properties would see double that amount, City Engineering and Planning Director Justin Froseth said.

Two people spoke during the public hearing Tuesday with concerns about project costs, trail usage and the length of the protest period.

Resident Ron Brandt questioned extending the protest deadline only to Monday.

"It seems a little abrupt, as far as the cutoff," he said.

Some residents also were concerned with a state law that allows the city to potentially award bids for the project up to 40% higher than estimated. The project would be bid in February, with construction expected to start this year.

Mayor Tim Helbling said he thought that if the project costs came in around 40% higher than expected, the commission would likely take a hard look at whether to move forward.

"We need to look at the bids and see where they come in and where we're at at that point, and see how many more people protest and give them the opportunity to protest," he said.

Residents with questions about the project can call 701-667-3225 or go to bit.ly/3nEQPGZ.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

