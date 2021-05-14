Mandan to receive cleanup grant from EPA

The city of Mandan will receive a grant from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to help with certain property cleanup and redevelopment.

The $300,000 will be used to inventory and prioritize sites and perform up to 16 environmental assessments at properties where potential contamination is an obstacle to redevelopment, according to a statement from the EPA. The money is through a program that aims to revitalize "brownfield" sites, or those where redevelopment is hampered by hazardous materials or pollutants.

“Grant money being provided by the EPA will help Mandan identify properties and buildings community-wide that face hurdles to sale, lease and re-use because of prior uses or the potential presence of hazardous substances and petroleum,” City Manager Jim Neubauer said in the statement.

The funds will focus on downtown properties such as the Lewis and Clark Building, former gas stations and dry cleaners as well as commercial buildings. There are several contaminants of concern at those sites, including petroleum products, asbestos, mold and some heavy metals, such as arsenic, lead and mercury.

Mandan is one of 151 communities in the country receiving a portion of the $66.5 million in grant money.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0