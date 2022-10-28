Mandan to hold fifth Business Pitch Challenge in March 2023

Mandan plans 5th Business Pitch Challenge

Mandan will be accepting entries for its fifth Business Pitch Challenge set for March 23, 2023. The entry deadline is Jan. 26, 2023.

Major prizes for the winner include the chance to be eligible for a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Mandan Growth Fund plus other cash awards, services and merchandise.

Competition rules, format information, selection criteria and a full list of prizes are posted at www.cityofmandan.com/businesspitch.

The Mandan Tomorrow—Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee is hosting the challenge with assistance from the Mandan Business Development, the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC and North Dakota Small Business Development Centers.

Winners of prior contests are Bubbles and Brews, Letter the Lawn, Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop and Nordic Steel Building Systems.

Mandan seeks applicants for various boards

The city of Mandan is seeking applicants for nine boards and committees.

Panels with openings are the Airport Authority, Architectural Review Commission, Civil Service Commission, Code Enforcement Appeals Board, Community Beautification Committee, Growth Fund, Planning & Zoning Commission, Renaissance Zone Committee and Visitors Committee.

For more information go to cityofmandan.com/boards.

People can apply online at cityofmandan.com/boardapplication. People are encouraged to apply by the end of the month. Questions can be directed to Communications and Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt at 701-667-3478 or kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com.

The City Commission will make the appointments.

Mandan awarded placemaking grant

Mandan has been awarded a grant by Gov. Doug Burgum offered through the U.S. Economic Development Association’s Statewide Public Space Initiative.

The city was announced as a Placemaking Planning Grant recipient of $100,000 for the redevelopment of the soon-to-be former high school site during the 2022 Main Street North Dakota Summit.

“The Main Street Initiative team appreciates the passion of these grant recipients to develop projects that will enhance their communities and the overall attractiveness of North Dakota for businesses, economic activity and workforce,” Burgum said. “We received many strong applications with inspirational projects, and we are grateful for everyone who has shown dedication toward enhancing their communities.”

The program hopes to enhance the statewide attraction of businesses, promotion of economic activity, and retention and attraction of workforce. Funds from the grant will be used to support local governments in completing the planning phase of placemaking that involves economic resiliency, and diversification plans.

