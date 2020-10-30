Mandan to hold 3rd Business Pitch Challenge in March 2021

Mandan will be accepting entries until Jan. 28, 2021, for its third Business Pitch Challenge to be held March 24, 2021. The entry deadline is Jan. 28, 2021.

Major prizes for the winner include the chance to be eligible for a $10,000 forgivable loan from the Mandan Growth Fund plus $750 in cash.

Competition rules, format information, selection criteria and a full list of prizes are posted at www.cityofmandan.com/businesspitch.

The Mandan Tomorrow - Economic Opportunity and Prosperity Committee is hosting the challenge with assistance from the Mandan Business Development, the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC and CTB.

“Past business challenges have helped identify people interested in opening businesses. Those of us involved in economic development and the local entrepreneurial eco system are then able to follow up with assistance, information and connections,” says Mandan Business Development and Communications Director Ellen Huber. “The competition motivates ‘wantrepreneurs’ to get off the dime and take action by giving them a deadline and a chance at prizes.”

Winners of prior contests are Latidot Scoop and Gift Shop and Nordic Steel Building Systems.

