Mandan officials are beginning the process of determining the future of the high school site that will be vacated when the city's new high school opens.

The City Commission voted in February to work with the school and park districts along with Stantec and ICON Architects to identify future redevelopment opportunities for the 18-acre site in the heart of the city. The plan will include the high school and the surrounding parking lot, while also incorporating the nearby Brave Center and All Seasons Arena, which will remain community and school facilities.

A public information and input meeting was scheduled Tuesday in the Mandan High School Gymnasium. There also will be other opportunities for public input between now and mid-August at community events such as Touch a Truck and Art in the Park.

A $100,000 federal grant through the North Dakota Main Street Initiative is funding the study. A project website has been created. It can be accessed at bit.ly/3lCebiA.

Mandan Public Schools in 2019 determined that funding necessary upgrades to the aging high school would outweigh the cost of a new building.

Voters in April 2021 approved a new high school and the district's seventh elementary school. The facilities will cost a total of more than $100 million to build. The elementary school in the Lakewood area is scheduled to open in the fall; the new high school near the Starion Sports Complex in north Mandan is to open in the fall of 2024.