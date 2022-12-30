Mandan Tennis Center opens to the public; can host tennis, pickleball, badminton

The Mandan Tennis Center opened Dec. 22, providing another venue for tennis, pickleball and badminton enthusiasts in the area.

The $4.1 million facility at 520 16th St. NE will provide more recreational opportunities for all ages and improve the overall quality of life, according to a statement by the Mandan Park District.

“It's been something we’ve wanted to accomplish for many years,” Park District Director Cole Higlin said.

The 41,600-square-foot inflated dome fits six tennis courts; three of the courts can be converted into badminton courts or can fit up to 10 pickleball courts. An additional four pickleball courts are available outdoors and are free to the public.

There also is a 3,000-square-foot welcome center that includes a meeting room and a small retail space. The facility boasts more than 500 paved parking spaces that also will serve as overflow parking for the nearby Starion Sports Complex.

Bob and Mary Kupper donated land for the facility. The Mandan Park District owns the building and has leased it to nonprofit Mandan Tennis Center LLC for 15 years. The nonprofit will make lease payments by charging visitors to use courts and teaching lessons to youth.

The tennis center also will be home to the Mandan Braves boys and girls high school tennis teams.

“They are excited; they've been talking about it quite a bit,” Mandan High Boys and Girls Tennis Coach Paul Christen said. “They are itching to get inside, get together, do some drills and play each other.”

The Braves tennis teams in the past have struggled to get indoor court time when the weather is poor. The teams have had to figure out scheduling with the high school tennis teams in Bismarck and Capital Racquet & Fitness Center.

The Mandan Tennis Center hosts its first tournament from Dec. 30 to Jan. 1. The “We Are Open” offers tennis and pickleball matches for kids and adults of all skill levels. Winners of each division receive gift cards.

More information about the Mandan Tennis Center can be found at www.mandantenniscenter.com.