Thirty-five students from five area middle schools participated in the 2023 Morton County Math Counts Competition. The top three teams were Mandan Middle School, first place; team members were Jared Christen, Ashtyn Miller, Zachary Schanandore and Laken Gratz; Sweet Briar, second place; team members were Eli McHugh, Sophia Voigt, Kylie Wolf and Sarah Griffin; and Hebron, third place; team members Ambree Diaz, Jaxon Kraenzel, Beid Schneider and Uriyah Dakken.

Other schools participating were Flasher and St. Joes School of the Holy Family.

Top individuals in the written portion of the competition were Jared Christen, Mandan, first; Zachary Schanandore, Mandan, second; Eli McHugh, Sweet Briar, third; and Sophia Voigt, Sweet Briar, fourth.

The top four mathletes competed in a lightning round. Area students in the top three of the lightning round were Jared Christen and Zachary Schanandore.