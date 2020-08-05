Mandan standoff suspect faces 5 felonies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Mandan man arrested after an armed standoff in the city last weekend faces five felony charges.

Jeremy Blum, 39, is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Thursday on charges of terrorizing, burglary, aggravated assault and two counts of theft. He also faces three misdemeanors including violating a no-contact order.

Police responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 2900 block of 40th Avenue Southeast in Mandan about 3:30 a.m. Sunday. The caller said that Blum was at her residence in violation of a protection order.

The caller said that when she entered the home, Blum was throwing things around the house and had a handgun. Blum allegedly pointed the gun at her and repeatedly struck her with it, according to the affidavit.

The woman fled to a friend’s house and called police. Officers who responded to the woman's home located Blum in a bathroom, where he barricaded himself inside a linen closet and refused to follow commands to exit, according to the affidavit.

The West Dakota SWAT team was called in, and residences in the immediate area were evacuated. Authorities used chemical agents to force Blum from the home midmorning.

Blum is in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

