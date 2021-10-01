Mandan sophomore Anna Huettl wins West Region golf title, Century claims team crown

On another warm afternoon, Huettl avoided any major problems on Monday. Her card had nothing bigger than a 5 to go with eight 4s and a trio of 3s.

"I thought I hit it pretty well off the tee today," she said. "I didn't putt that great, but I was hitting the ball pretty solid and that helped me out a lot.

"I wasn't necessarily worrying about my score. I thought if I stayed consistent and didn't have any bad holes I'd have a chance and it worked out.

Huettl's distance off the tee was beneficial at Riverwood, which is pretty long at nearly 7,000 yards, but also demands players to keep the ball in play.

"I think my strength is probably hitting, and I think I hit it pretty far so I try to use that to my advantage," she said.

Huettl and Mettler led the Braves to a strong second-place finish behind Century. Seven strokes separated the two teams, 323-330.

"It was a great day for our team," Huettl said. "Aysia played amazing. We all went out there to do our best and it went really well."

Huettl and the Braves are hoping for more of the same in Fargo.