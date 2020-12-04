Mandan Senior Center to provide Christmas meal

The Mandan Senior Center will be providing a Christmas dinner on Dec. 21 with staff expecting similar turnout to the Thanksgiving meals.

A total of 285 Thanksgiving meals for home delivery and takeout were prepared Nov. 24. Home delivered meals totaled 191 and 94 meals were picked up.

The center served about 150 patrons at a sit-down Thanksgiving meal and delivered 100 in 2019.

Daily luncheon numbers have increased about 30% since March when the pandemic began.

The Senior Center also is looking for substitute home delivered drivers and those interested can call the Senior Center at 701-663-6528.

