Mandan selects contest finalists; public can vote online for ‘People’s Choice Award’

The public can vote online for Mandan’s second annual photo contest "People's Choice Award" winner from 11 selected finalists. The contest drew 102 entries from 30 photographers.

Finalists are Jason Bartholomay, Suzy Beehler, Paulette Bullinger, Tasha Bohl, Laila Chadwick, Angela Gittel, Chris Hoffman, Christopher Jordan, Jesse Nelson, Dylan Schoellkopf and Jacey Wanner.

Judges will select winners in the five categories of achievement, community, fun, opportunity and county plus the best youth entry.

View and vote for photos at surveymonkey.com/r/PeoplesChoice22. The deadline to vote is Monday. Photos also can be viewed on “Made in Mandan” community marketing Facebook and Instagram pages.

Judging criteria include applicability to community marketing, originality, subject matter interest, visual appeal, and consistency with category themes.

One winner will be selected in each category plus the top youth entrant and a people’s choice winner will all receive $100 in Mandan Bucks gift certificates. The top youth entrant and people's choice winners will also receive a $50 gift card from North Dakota Living magazine.

Winning photos will be featured in a public display in Mandan and may also be published in print and online for tourism promotion and community marketing.