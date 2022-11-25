Mandan seeks placemaking planning for existing Mandan High School site

Mandan was awarded a Statewide Public Spaces Initiative – Strategic Planning Grant from the North Dakota Department of Commerce and U.S. Economic Development Administration and will use grant funds to work with a firm identifying development alternatives for the soon-to-be former Mandan High School site, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

The city voted to demolish the 18-acre property as part of a bond referendum to fund two new schools.

Mandan, through this Request for Qualifications, is seeking a community planning consultant to assist with analyzing existing property conditions, neighboring land use and infrastructure, previous plans and studies; facilitating public engagement through in-person meetings, a project website and marketing; reviewing the regional real estate market to find potential uses for future redevelopment; assessing the site for optimal locations of public space, infill, and transportation connections; preparing an implementation plan; and incorporating grant requirements of economic diversification, workforce attraction and COVID-19 resiliency, community need, adopted goals and the Main Street Initiative four pillars.

For more information, contact the Mandan Planning Department at 701-667-3225 or by email andrew.stromme@cityofmandan.com.