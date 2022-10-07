Mandan seeks letters of interest for various boards

The Mandan City Commission will soon consider appointments beginning in 2023 for positions and seats on various boards.

The city is seeking letters of interest for nine committees -- Airport Authority, Architectural Review Commission, Civil Service Commission, Code Enforcement Appeals Board, Community Beautification Committee, Growth Fund, Planning & Zoning Commission, Renaissance Zone Committee and Visitors Committee.

Meetings typically take place at Mandan City Hall, and online meeting arrangements are available as needed. People who are interested should submit a letter summarizing their desired appointment, background and reasons for interest.

Letters will be accepted through Oct. 31 or until positions are filled. Submit letters online at cityofmandan.com/boardapplication, email to Communications and Community Services Coordinator Kari Schmidt at kari.moore@cityofmandan.com or mail to 205 Second Ave. NW, Mandan, ND 58554.

For more information, go to cityofmandan.com/boards. Information also is available upon request at City Hall, 205 Second Ave. NW, or by calling 701-667-3478.