Mandan seeking business development and communications director

Mandan is seeking applications for the position of business development and communications director.
The director is responsible for leading the city’s economic, business, and community development efforts by providing support to existing businesses, fostering entrepreneurism and attracting new businesses. This position also oversees community marketing, public information, and outreach activities; serves as staff liaison to the Mandan Tomorrow Leadership, Pride and Image Committee; expedites special initiatives approved and/or introduced by the city commission; and serves on the City Beautification Committee.
The annual salary range begins at $89,564 with actual salary based on education and experience. A comprehensive benefits package is provided.
Apply at https://city-of-mandan-nd.hireonthego.com/. Submit applications through 5 p.m. CST Oct. 28.