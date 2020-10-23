Mandan schools to monitor virus, 'come back' to plan for return of grades 6-9

The school district plans to limit audience attendance at Wednesday’s football game against Jamestown High School at the Starion Sports Complex to 50 people to comply with the orange risk level, which says capacity should be limited to 25% of occupancy with a maximum of 50 people.

Superintendent Mike Bitz said the audience will be made up of guests of senior football players and cheerleaders, who each will receive two passes to the game.

As of last Friday, there were 22 active cases of COVID-19 within Mandan Public Schools, including 11 teachers and 11 students. About half the cases were in elementary schools, and half were in the middle school and high schools, according to Bitz.

The numbers were a slight drop from the weekly data reported Oct. 9, but “not anything significant,” he said.

The school district reported 114 students who are considered close contacts to people who have tested positive for COVID-19, and they are quarantining at home. The majority of students in that situation live with someone who has tested positive, Fastnacht said.

Another 94 students are “self-monitoring” for symptoms but are still allowed to come to school because they were wearing masks when they were exposed.

Fastnacht said the school district plans to reconvene its Smart Restart Team to advise on any potential changes to school functions. The group will meet at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

