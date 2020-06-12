Mandan School Board winners see some of the same challenges ahead

The two incumbents and one challenger who will fill open seats on the Mandan School Board see some of the same challenges ahead.
Incumbent Kama Hoovestol got 27% of the vote, challenger Darren Haugen got 26% and incumbent Marnie Piehl got 25% in Tuesday's election. They beat out Ellie Shockley, who got 23%. About 13,500 people voted.
Incumbent Bob Klemish did not seek reelection to the nine-person board. Terms are three years. Members are paid $4,000 per year.
Hoovestol is a stay-at-home mom who previously worked as a teacher within Mandan Public Schools. She has three children who attend Fort Lincoln Elementary School. She serves as president of the PTO at Fort Lincoln Elementary.
"It was an exciting day to be back on a board that has such great people and a board that works well together, so I'm excited to go for another term," Hoovestol said.
She noted the challenges facing the board, saying that keeping students and staff safe from COVID-19 and relieving overcrowded classrooms with new buildings will be major issues going forward. It will be especially important to communicate with the public on any new construction, she said.
Haugen is an assistant vice president at Starion Bank. He and his wife, Debra, have two children who both graduated from Mandan High School. He is chairman of the Mandan Renaissance Zone Committee and the North Dakota Bankers Association Services Board of Directors, and serves on the steering committee for the Mandan Main Street Project.
Haugen said he was "humbled" the voters chose him. He said his first time running for elected office was a "positive" experience, and now he's ready to get to work.
He, too, noted rising enrollment in the district and reduced revenues caused by COVID-19 as significant challenges ahead.
"Kind of a double whammy," Haugen said, adding that he wants to get "creative" with solutions.
Piehl is the chief college relations officer at Bismarck State College. She and her husband, Shadd, have three sons; one attends North Dakota State University, the other two are twins who will be freshmen at Mandan High School in the fall. Piehl also is on the Bismarck-Mandan Chamber/EDC board.
Piehl said she was "super happy" to remain a member of the school board. The internet was out at her rural Mandan home on election night, so she found out she won via a text from a friend while playing a board game with her family.
"I like doing this. It's rewarding to serve the community in this way because you get to see the best of what happens for kids," Piehl said.
She previously said that one of the most important issues going forward will be the need for new facilities at both the elementary and high school level.
