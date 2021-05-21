Mandan school board candidates talk COVID, new high school at forum

Candidates said the new school's location should factor in the city's projected growth, and consider infrastructure. Voters recently approved an $84 million bond to fund a new elementary school and high school as the number of students in the district continues to grow.

"A new high school is a showcase building, a showcase project for the community," Kozojed said. "And also making sure that wherever we're placing that, we're poised to be able to be ready to grow."

Shockley said the new school should be an opportunity for the Braves mascot to be reevaluated, and members of the Indigenous community should be consulted.

"I would really like to consult Indigenous families about what they think about the mascot moving forward to the new high school," she said. "I know people have diverse opinions. Is the imagery a problem? Is the actual word 'Braves' a problem?"

All four participants also highlighted the importance of listening to teachers, staff and administrators and showing educators they're valued.

Horn said that one large part of valuing teachers is determining their pay during contract negotiations.