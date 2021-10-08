Mandan School Board approves 2021-22 budget

The Mandan School Board unanimously approved the district's budget for the 2021-22 year.

The district's general fund budget is about $64.3 million, up from last year's budget of just under $53 million. The general fund pays for things such as salaries and transportation.

No one spoke at a public hearing held for the budget in September.

Business Manager Ryan Lagasse said Monday that the large increase in the general fund budget is due to about $11 million in federal COVID-19 aid, and a 22 mill increase to the mill levy is the result of the bond issue voters approved to finance the construction of two new buildings.

The district will use some of the COVID-19 aid to offset the property tax increase associated with the bond. Property taxes will increase by about $99 for every $100,000 in value.

Voters in April approved an $84 million bond to construct a new high school and elementary school. The elementary school will be in the Lakewood area and will be designed to hold 300 students. The district anticipates it opening in 2023.