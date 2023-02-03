The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club honored member contestants for 2022 season achievements at a celebration held Jan. 28 at the Mandan Eagles Club.
Nora Vesey, Bismarck, and Briar Ross, Baldwin, received the Becky Fisher Memorial Traveling Trophy and tied for earning the most points in timed and game events. Presley Fettig, Bismarck, was honored with the Buddy Kahl Memorial Traveling "Beginner Persistent Rider" Trophy. The trophy is presented to the beginner contestant who earns the most points during the season, yet who did not win an all-around award at a rodeo. Cash Gerhardt, Menoken, was an open division winner. The club presented jackets to the following area first-year competitors in high school rodeo including Aeriel Schaaf and Bella Schaaf, Glen Ullin; Emma Vesey, Bismarck.
Ron Mosset, Bismarck, was honored with a traveling Dedication Award for volunteerism as arena director.
Club members also elected directors for the 2023 season including President Ellen Huber, Mandan; Past President Ida Erickson, Bismarck; Vice President Shelby Arendt, Mandan; Arena Co-Director Ron Mosset, Bismarck; Secretary, Megan Fettig, Bismarck; Treasurer Ashley Ross, Bismarck; Directors-At-Large Directors-At-Large, Chad Kahl, Mandan, Bailey King, Solen, Kerry Mosset, Bismarck and Callie Schiermeister, Mandan; and Youth Director Rylyn Arndorfer, Baldwin and Liliana Kahl, Mandan. Laiken Aune, Bismarck, will represent the Mandan Rodeo Days Organization.
Go to mandanhorseandsaddle.com for the club's 2023 activity schedule.
