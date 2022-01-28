Mandan Saddle Club members honored, elected

The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club honored member contestants for 2021 season achievements at a celebration held Jan. 15 at the Eagles Club, Mandan. Awards are based on points earned at three rodeos held between June and August.

Coy Berreth, Mandan, Ron Mosset, Bismarck, and Dallas Gerhardt, Menoken, were senior division winners. Dylan Mosset, Carson Mosset, both of Bismarck, and Callie Vollmer, Wing, were junior division winners. Ryder Ross, Baldwin and Lane Erickson, Bismarck, were peewee division winners. Cooper Gerhardt, Menoken, and Ryker King, Mandan, were beginner division winners. King was honored with the Buddy Kahl Memorial Traveling "Beginner Persistent Rider" Trophy. The trophy is presented to the beginner contestant who earns the most points during the season, yet who did not win an all-around award at a rodeo. Cash Gerhardt, Menoken, was an open division winner. The club presented jackets to the following area first-year competitors in high school rodeo including Kyler Morgan, Bismarck; Carson Mosset, Bismarck; Adrian Steidler, Bismarck; and Callie Vollmer, Wing.