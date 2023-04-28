The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club’s activity plans for 2023 include two family rodeos on June 4 and July 9 in the Dale Pahlke Arena at the Mandan rodeo grounds.

Divisions are beginners, ages 6 and under; peewees, ages 7-9; juniors, ages 10-14; and seniors, ages 15 and over. Divisions are based on age as of Jan. 1.

Events include calf and steer riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, team roping, dummy roping, barrel racing, keyhole race, goat tying, goat tail tying, and pole bending.

At the June rodeo, the top three contestants in each event receive cash prizes equal to 75% of entry fees, excluding stock charges.

Contestants placing among the top six in events accumulate points toward overall awards. The July competition, called “Wild West Rodeo,” is a tradition of prizes including certificates for custom saddles to all-arounds and trophy buckles for event winners.

Annual membership to participate is $50 for families and $30 for individuals.

Entry fees vary by age division and any stock charge.

Advance entry is required by the Monday prior with rodeos beginning at 9 a.m., running through mid-afternoon to early evening.

Spectators are welcome free of charge.

In addition to family rodeos, the club plans a June 25 “Take the Money and Run” barrel racing featuring a high stakes race, open, Women’s Professional Rodeo Association side pot, peewee stakes race, youth, peewee and senior classes.

National Barrel Horse Association North Dakota District 3 races are set for Aug. 17 and Sept. 4.

The club will host its 16th annual North Dakota High School Rodeo Association sanctioned rodeos Aug. 19-20.

For more information, go to mandanhorseandsaddle.com or the club’s Facebook page.