The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club invites the public to attend the 16th annual North Dakota High School Rodeo Association competitions Aug. 19-20 at the Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Rodeo Grounds in Mandan.
Saturday’s rodeo begins with cattle cutting from 7-9 a.m. and the rest of the rodeo runs from 11 a.m. until about 8 p.m. Sunday’s rodeo runs from 8 a.m. until about 5 p.m.
Nearly 160 contestants from across the state will compete in events including bull riding, bareback riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, goat tying, team roping and pole bending.
For more information, go to www.mandanhorseandsaddle.com and www.ndhsra.org.
“Report card” highlights achievements of Burleigh and Morton County students through high school. Please send submissions to news@bismarcktribune.com by noon Wednesday.