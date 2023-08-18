The Mandan Horse and Saddle Club invites the public to attend the 16th annual North Dakota High School Rodeo Association competitions Aug. 19-20 at the Dale Pahlke Arena on the Dakota Community Bank and Trust Rodeo Grounds in Mandan.

Saturday’s rodeo begins with cattle cutting from 7-9 a.m. and the rest of the rodeo runs from 11 a.m. until about 8 p.m. Sunday’s rodeo runs from 8 a.m. until about 5 p.m.

Nearly 160 contestants from across the state will compete in events including bull riding, bareback riding, breakaway roping, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, goat tying, team roping and pole bending.

For more information, go to www.mandanhorseandsaddle.com and www.ndhsra.org.