Mandan is asking residents to help clean up the community.

City staff in Mandan and the Community Beautification Committee earlier scrapped the planned cleanup day on April 22 due to poor weather.

Organizers instead asked volunteers to clean routes throughout Mandan on their own throughout the month of May. To sign up for a Keep Mandan Beautiful route, contact Kari Schmidt at kari.schmidt@cityofmandan.com.

Hundreds of volunteers including civic organizations, youth groups, business owners, city leaders and sports teams have picked up thousands of pounds of litter the past nine years, according to organizers.