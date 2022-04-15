Mandan repeat sex offender sentenced after flight to Africa

A Mandan man with a history of child sex crimes dating to the early 1990s has been ordered to spend 40 years in federal prison for several new offenses.

Maurice Thill, 60, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bismarck on Tuesday for failing as a registered sex offender to report international travel, failing to update his sex offender registration, possessing child pornography, traveling with the intent to engage in sexual conduct with a minor, and committing a felony offense against a minor. He pleaded guilty last August.

Thill in December 2019 flew to Madagascar, Africa, without having notified sex offender registration authorities, according to U.S. Attorney Nicholas Chase. When Thill returned in January 2020, he was arrested on a related North Dakota warrant for failing to update his sex offender registration.

Authorities who searched his cellphone found evidence that he had been communicating with minors in Madagascar about sexual activity. They also found child porn and images of Thill engaging in sex with a minor in Madagascar, according to Chase.

Thill was a registered sex offender based on North Dakota convictions for gross sexual imposition in 1990, 1991 and 2004. He also was civilly committed as a sexually dangerous person from 2011-17. He had last updated his sex offender registration on Dec. 13, 2019, three days before his flight to Madagascar, Chase said.

U.S. District Judge Dan Traynor also sentenced Thill to a lifetime term of supervised release, $500 in special assessments and $3,000 in restitution.

Chase in a statement said, “This investigation is a great example of coordinated efforts by federal, state and local law enforcement officials and their determined efforts to protect the public from sexual predators, and this sentence effectively ends (the) defendant’s ability to victimize children."

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Mandan Police Department and the Diplomatic Security Service of the U.S. State Department.

