Mandan Refinery responds to chemical release; no indication of public threat

Emergency and refinery officials responded Monday morning to a chemical release at the Mandan Refinery that prompted an evacuation of some workers until the issue was resolved.

The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality confirmed a release of hydrofluoric acid, which the oil refinery operator said began around 8 a.m. Marathon Petroleum did not know how much of the chemical was released but said it was taking steps to monitor air quality and that there "is no indication of community impact."

Local and state officials told the Tribune that they, too, did not believe the release posed a risk to the public.

Morton County Emergency Manager Cody Mattson late Monday morning said his office would take steps to notify residents if the incident posed any threat, "but at this time there was no threat."

Marathon crews were able to stop the release Monday morning, said Rebekah Pfaff, a state environmental scientist who was in touch with the company.

"They fired water cannons, which then react with the gas so it then becomes a liquid so it won't leave the site," she said.

Workers were seen walking back toward the refinery midmorning.

Marathon said no injuries had been reported and that it would conduct an investigation to determine the incident's cause.

"The top priorities at this time are to ensure the safety of responders, the community and to limit environmental impact," Marathon said.

Pfaff said she did not know what caused the incident, and she was not familiar with any other past releases of the chemical in North Dakota. She expects Marathon will file a report with the state with more details on the release once the company has had time to investigate. She also did not know how much of the chemical was released. Marathon said it would determine the volume during its investigation.

The company said it is monitoring the air with "technology commonly used in industrial emergency response practices," and it's able to detect a variety of potential emissions.

The Department of Environmental Quality has an ambient air quality monitor in Bismarck, but it would not detect hydrofluoric acid, Pfaff said.

A slight wind was present Monday morning in Bismarck-Mandan, blowing from south to north, according to the National Weather Service. The refinery sits on the north edge of Mandan along the Missouri River.

Hydrofluoric acid is used extensively in oil refining and other industrial processes, according to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health. The substance "is considered a weak acid but is still extremely harmful due to its ability to penetrate tissue," according to the institute.

Breathing in the chemical can irritate the eyes, nose and respiratory tract, and skin contact can cause burns and be fatal in some cases, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The severity of a person's reaction depends on the amount and length of exposure.

Incidents involving hydrofluoric acid at oil refineries have occurred in the past. An explosion in 2019 at a Philadelphia refinery released more than 5,000 pounds of the chemical and prompted local legislation to prohibit refineries from using the substance, according to reporting from StateImpact Pennsylvania.

Monday's incident is the second emergency reported over the past half year at the Mandan Refinery. The plant flared a larger-than-normal amount of gas in November 2021 when the plant's cooling tower circulation pumps unexpectedly shut down, according to a report Marathon filed with the state. The company attributed the incident to an "equipment communication problem."

Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.

