Mandan recognized with a Governor's Main Street Excellence Award

Mandan has been recognized with a Main Street Excellence Award at the 2022 Main Street North Dakota Summit held Oct. 26.
This award in the communities with a population greater than 5,000 category recognized Mandan's Main Street for creating a vibrant and engaging environment by focusing on downtown revitalization.
“North Dakota is a state full of opportunity and active community partnerships,” Gov. Doug Burgum said. “We are grateful for all the communities that have invested in the ideals of the Main Street Initiative to help us garner even more opportunity for our residents and businesses.”
The Governor’s Main Street Awards are a collaboration of the governor's office and the North Dakota Department of Commerce.