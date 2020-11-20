Mandan quadruple homicide trial moved to June due to COVID-19

The trial of a man accused of a quadruple homicide in Mandan has been pushed to June due to the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota.
Chad Isaak was to go on trial Nov. 30 for the April 2019 deaths of RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler, 52; and employees Adam Fuehrer, 42; and William Cobb, 50, and Lois Cobb 45, who were married. Isaak has pleaded not guilty. Authorities have not commented on a possible motive.
Court documents related to the trial's delay list concerns about the health and safety of jurors and their families as well as court staff, along with concerns about how the trial would proceed if jurors or witnesses contracted COVID-19 or had to quarantine during the trial.
Several of the prosecution's witnesses are in quarantine, and witnesses coming from out of state would have to quarantine after going home because of the level of outbreak in North Dakota, according to the court documents.
Fakler, Fuehrer and the Cobbs were fatally shot and stabbed at the property management company on April 1, 2019. Their bodies were found in the early morning hours that Monday. Their deaths rocked the community.
Isaak, a Washburn chiropractor, was arrested three days after the slayings. He is held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center in Bismarck in lieu of $1 million cash bail.
Police combed through surveillance footage, bank records, and Facebook and phone data in their investigation. The only apparent connection between Isaak and RJR was that he lived in a mobile home park the company managed.
His trial is expected to last for three weeks instead of the two for which it was originally scheduled. It's now set to begin June 7.
