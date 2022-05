Mandan Public Works will host an open house from 4-6 p.m. May 16, according to information released by the city of Mandan.

The event celebrates National Public Works Week with a tour of the new facility at 411 6th Ave SW. Attendees can learn about the street, landfill, forestry, utility, cemetery and grounds maintenance divisions, meet the crews and learn about the department’s job opportunities. Food will be served.