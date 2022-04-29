Mandan Public Works begins flushing hydrants

Crews will begin flushing hydrants in the southwest and northeast areas of Mandan and work their way toward Main Street, as weather permits.

Fire hydrants are flushed in the spring and fall to make sure they are working properly and to maintain the quality of the water supply. As part of this process, you may notice rusty water in your water lines. If this happens, run water in a bathtub or outside water spigot until the water clears up.