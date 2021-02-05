Mandan Public Schools to hold special election on bond for new elementary, high school

Mandan Public Schools will hold a special election in April on a proposed $84 million bond issue for a new elementary school and a new high school, as the school district continues to grow.
If approved by at least 60% of voters, the bond would increase property taxes about $121 for every $100,000 of value.
All school board members voted Monday night to hold the election.
"I'm excited," Superintendent Mike Bitz said after the meeting. "This is something that our community needs."
He called the bond "a heavy lift" but noted that the district commissioned a survey late last year to see how favorable residents were to a bond issue to fund new schools.
Research company School Perceptions, a consulting firm that conducted the survey, told the board last month that a majority of district residents would support a public vote on school construction. About 1,700 people responded from mid-November to early December; just over 12,000 surveys were sent out. Most residents said they supported building the new schools.
Four Mandan elementary schools and Mandan High School are over capacity. The high school has an enrollment of 1,188 students, with 150 square feet per student. As a comparison, Bismarck High School has an enrollment of 1,218 and 275 square feet per student. An enrollment analysis from February 2020 predicted 430 new students in the Mandan district by 2024.
The high school is 60 years old and and would require "a significant investment," School Perceptions Project Manager Sue Peterson said at a Jan. 19 board meeting. The district could either renovate the existing school or build a new one.
The 64-year-old steam boiler in the high school needs to be replaced, but doing so means upgrading the electrical system and bringing the rest of the building up to code, which would cost about $20 million, according to Bitz.
"And that doesn't add a square foot on to our building," he said.
Students and staff are using portables at Fort Lincoln Elementary. The district is halfway through a four-year permit for the temporary classrooms, and elementary enrollment is expected to grow by 175 students by 2024, Bitz said.
The election will be held April 13 with four polling locations: Fort Lincoln Elementary School, Mandan Middle School, the Brave Center, and the Mandan Park District at 2600 46th Ave. SE. The number of polling places is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the district will provide drop boxes for absentee ballots.
