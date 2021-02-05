Mandan Public Schools to hold special election on bond for new elementary, high school

Mandan Public Schools will hold a special election in April on a proposed $84 million bond issue for a new elementary school and a new high school, as the school district continues to grow.

If approved by at least 60% of voters, the bond would increase property taxes about $121 for every $100,000 of value.

All school board members voted Monday night to hold the election.

"I'm excited," Superintendent Mike Bitz said after the meeting. "This is something that our community needs."

He called the bond "a heavy lift" but noted that the district commissioned a survey late last year to see how favorable residents were to a bond issue to fund new schools.

Research company School Perceptions, a consulting firm that conducted the survey, told the board last month that a majority of district residents would support a public vote on school construction. About 1,700 people responded from mid-November to early December; just over 12,000 surveys were sent out. Most residents said they supported building the new schools.