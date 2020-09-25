Mandan Public Schools to discuss return to in-person learning

Mandan Public Schools will begin discussing how to move all students to full-time face-to-face learning.
Elementary students are currently learning face-to-face all week, while middle and high school students follow a hybrid schedule that alternates face-to-face and distance learning. Students learning in the hybrid model are experiencing difficulties accessing food and receiving educational support, and special education services are being diminished, Assistant Superintendent Jeff Fastnacht told school board members at a meeting Monday.
The discussion of moving to in-person learning includes a review of transportation and meals. There is no set timeline on when a return to face-to-face learning will occur.
Fastnacht said the Department of Public Instruction, the Department of Health, and Gov. Doug Burgum have all recently encouraged a shift to full-time in-person learning, which spurred the discussion within the district.
The U.S. Public Health Service Task Force that visited North Dakota earlier in the month also recommended a shift to face-to-face learning, Fastnacht said.
He said that the federal task force found that COVID-19 transmission was reduced when students are learning in-person full time. When students are on a hybrid schedule, they could be at a grandparent's or friend's house and come in contact with the virus.
Fastnacht also cited the low number of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children nationally, statewide and within Morton County as part of the reason to send students back full time.
Seven students and three staff members are currently positive for COVID-19, and 84 students and 15 staff are considered close contacts. The school district has 4,735 students and staff. The district did not release data on any classroom or school building closures, citing privacy concerns. A combination of 19 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year started. The district found no evidence that any student cases originated in the school setting. Three staff cases came from schools, though Fastnacht attributed those to planning meetings before the start of the school year.
Fastnacht said the district needs to transition with care and said Custer Health recommended taking the transition in steps, not all at once. He added that the discussion is about finding a balance between COVID-19 safety and academic benefits and said that more children in school will likely lead to a higher number of positive cases and close contacts.
There is no predetermined number of cases that would send the district back to a hybrid learning mode. Fastnacht said face-to-face learning would depend on how manageable the virus numbers in the district are.
School board member Marnie Piehl commended students for wearing masks in school and following restart guidelines.
"From what I see, they are wonderful about it," Piehl said. "It's no big deal. In this community, whatever it takes to make this right and to make sure they can stay in school, that's what I want to see. I can't emphasize that enough. The kids are leading the way and modeling this, and we could all look to them as a good example."
Students are wearing masks without many issues, Fastnacht said, because they want to be in school in person. He encouraged residents to work to lower the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
"Any transition back to full time would sure be a lot easier if people in the county would try to get our number down," he said. "Could we just try to turn the corner and bring the number down so I can do a great job for you and your kids and start bringing them back to school?"
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
