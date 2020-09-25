Mandan Public Schools to discuss return to in-person learning

Fastnacht also cited the low number of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children nationally, statewide and within Morton County as part of the reason to send students back full time.

Seven students and three staff members are currently positive for COVID-19, and 84 students and 15 staff are considered close contacts. The school district has 4,735 students and staff. The district did not release data on any classroom or school building closures, citing privacy concerns. A combination of 19 students and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 since the school year started. The district found no evidence that any student cases originated in the school setting. Three staff cases came from schools, though Fastnacht attributed those to planning meetings before the start of the school year.

Fastnacht said the district needs to transition with care and said Custer Health recommended taking the transition in steps, not all at once. He added that the discussion is about finding a balance between COVID-19 safety and academic benefits and said that more children in school will likely lead to a higher number of positive cases and close contacts.

There is no predetermined number of cases that would send the district back to a hybrid learning mode. Fastnacht said face-to-face learning would depend on how manageable the virus numbers in the district are.