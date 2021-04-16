Mandan Public Schools to build 2 new schools after voters approve bond

The high school's enrollment is expected to climb from almost 1,200 students to nearly 1,400 in four years. Elementary enrollment is on the rise as well. Red Trail Elementary has seen an almost 20% increase in students since it opened in 2014, according to district data. The school has had classrooms added on for extra space.

The current high school is in need of repairs and updates to address building code violations. Its boiler is at the end of its life, and replacing it would mean upgrading the electrical system. At that point, the district would have spent enough money to necessitate fixing the code violations. As building codes changed over time, the school was grandfathered in and did not have to fix the violations. Those repairs are estimated to cost about $20 million. Renovating the high school and expanding it to accommodate the projected growth would have cost about $62 million altogether.

Officials now will start the process of designing the schools with ICON Architectural Group, according to Bitz. The schools were not designed prior to the vote.

"We didn't want to design schools the community didn't want," he said.

The district also is in the process of selecting a site for the new high school, which Bitz said could be wrapped up in the next few weeks. The new elementary school will be in the Lakewood area.

The elementary school will be built to hold 300 students and the high school will be designed to hold 1,400; both will have the potential to expand. The district anticipates the elementary school opening in 2023 and the high school opening in 2024.

